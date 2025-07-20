2027 ATH Reggie Davis calls Syracuse a 'great program' after offer
2027 ATH Reggie Davis is a quick rising prospect from the DMV area.
The Suffolk (VA) King’s Fork High defensive back and wide receiver has been hearing from schools like Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Connecticut, and in May, received his first offer from Syracuse.
“I think it’s great,” Davis said to The Juice Online. “It felt great knowing that coaches are looking at the work I’m putting in. My family was really proud because they knew how hard I worked for it”
He received the offer from Syracuse assistant running backs coach Devin Redd. The two talked about what position he would be playing at Syracuse, and also went over Davis’ tape.
“He said he really liked my film,” Davis said.
Syracuse looking to build a Virginia to Central New York pipeline
In Fran Brown’s first year at Syracuse, the Orange went 10-3. It was just the third time since 2000 that SU had achieved that feat.
Brown’s goal is to bring Syracuse back to consistently competing for national championships, and part of that plan is recruiting the DMV area.
Davis is a part of a pipeline Syracuse wants to continue to develop into Virginia. In the past month, SU has received two pledges from the Old Dominion, with ATH/QB Tyrell Grant and defensive back Cameron Hairston-Taylor, both Virginia prospects, verbally pledging to the Orange.
“I feel it’s a great program,” Davis said. “With a great coaching staff.”
Davis has long been on Syracuse’s radar. He was invited to Franchise Camp in 2024 by assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams.
A scouting report on Davis
Though he is a two-way player, Davis was offered as a defensive back.
In the 2024 season, he finished with 40 tackles, 12 PBUs and five interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns).
“I can play anywhere on the field,” Davis said. “I can play zone and man then turn around at WR and catch the ball and get north.”
Davis talks about his recruitment
Davis said he’s looking for a school that has a great football program where he can be developed.
He’s also looking for ‘a place I can see the field early.’
Though he’s drawing interest from many schools now, Syracuse is a school that he said is standing out most in his recruitment at the moment.
Said Davis: “They took a chance on me when I had zero offers.”
