2029 ATH Riley Robinson discusses ‘unreal’ Syracuse offer
2029 ATH Riley Robinson made the most of his opportunity in Central New York this summer.
He competed in 7-on-7 Franchise Camp in June, and the Middletown (DE) High defensive back/wide receiver came away with his first offer from the Orange.
"Off first glance, I thought the offer was unreal," Robinson said. "Truly a dream come true. It shows that the offer you put in will show sooner or later."
Robinson respects the Syracuse program
If the high school sounds familiar to you, it should be. 2026 Syracuse commit BJ Garrett also hails from the same school as Robinson.
In that way, he's gotten to know the Syracuse program and the coaches, and he raved about them both on and off the field.
On the field, Syracuse went 10-3 in 2024, and the Orange has picked up where they left off. SU has started the 2025 season 3-1, including a road upset of Clemson, who was the team picked to win the ACC in preseason polls.
"I think the Syracuse program is going really well right now," Robinson said. "Coach Fran (Brown) and his guys are really looking good. But me personally, I love the program and how it is ran."
Robinson raves about the Syracuse coaches
But he saved his biggest compliment for how the SU program develops people away from the gridiron.
"In my opinion, the SU coaching staff does a great job of not just breeding football players, but also how to be an adult in the future and how to raise people in your environment," Robinson said.
Syracuse coach Emmanuel Marc extended Robinson the offer, which was as a defensive back.
Robinson describes his playing style and mentality
Robinson describes himself as a student of the game who wants to make everyone around him better.
"I'm a natural leader and always willing to take constructive criticism from anyone around me," Robinson said. "I'm looking to show my coaches that I'm very reliable and that they could trust me at any moment.
"I'm just looking forward to getting better every game. Just taking it step-by-step so I can increase my role by the postseason."
"(We just talked) about what I can improve and what I did well," Robinson said. "We also talked about how I can make an impact coming in as a freshman of n championship team."
