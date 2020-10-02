SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Class of 2022 RB/ATH Sam Martin High on 'Cuse

Michael McAllister

Syracuse football's 2021 recruiting class is nearly complete, and that allows them to put a focus on the 2022 class. One of their top targets is Sam Martin, who is originally from the New York City area, but will play this season for Paramus Catholic. In addition to Syracuse, Martin also holds offers from Boston College, California, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others. 

He says he is in regular communication with the Syracuse coaching staff. 

"I talk to coach Monroe a lot," Martin said. "Like every day he'll shoot me a text asking about my day and how practice is going and stuff like that."

Assistant coach Nick Monroe is Martin's primary recruiter. During the recruiting process to date, the two have developed a strong relationship. 

"Me and coach Monroe are pretty close," Martin said. "We've been talking since my freshman year. He's the one who offered me first. I think he's one hell of a coach and mentor. Love his energy."

Martin says Syracuse is recruiting him as an athlete. Someone who can play traditional running back but also get out in the slot and present mismatches for the opposing defenses as they get him out in space. Martin also has the skill set that translates to defensive back. Regardless, Martin believes he's a good fit for Syracuse's system. 

"I think with the skill set I have, it'll open the whole entire offense up," Martin said. "I'll succeed in that offense."

It is still early in Martin's recruitment, but he does like Syracuse quite a bit. 

"I like Syracuse a lot," Martin said. "There's a lot of great things about Syracuse. They'll always stand close with me because they were my first offer as a freshman. But I'm just going to continue to look into them as the months go on."

Martin was supposed to visit Syracuse in April before the pandemic hit, but was not allowed as the NCAA implemented restrictions on face to face visits. He says he may set up a virtual visit in the near future, and would like to visit once the NCAA lifts those restrictions. 

The 5-foot-11 athlete says Rutgers, Cal and Purdue are also recruiting him extremely hard right now. He is looking to make a decision before his senior season next year. He is looking for academics, the value of a degree, the level of football and feel of the school as important factors in his decision. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
OrangeExtremist
OrangeExtremist

I gotta say after watching his tape if we are pursuing on offense, along with with athleticism as a sophomore, his ball carrier vision is really good. He can really set up his blocks and use his teammates. This young man needs a Deanthony Thomas like role. Which from the article sounds like we may be trying to do here. I’d love to see us run more sweeps with a weapon like him with some slot opportunities. He could be 195 pounds by the time he would get to campus possibly over 200. Without losing athleticism. As a back you look at the o line class the year before you get here that we have which I think is top notch, realize many will redshirt to your class and now you’re talking a very like able destination

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Three Underrated Syracuse Commits

Syracuse's 2021 class has a lot of talent. John Garcia Jr. helps us break down three of their more underrated prospects.

Michael McAllister

by

Bhsyrfan

How to Navigate All Syracuse

Welcome to All Syracuse! Here is all you need to know about how to navigate the site.

Michael McAllister

by

OldSaltCityAce

Cody Conway Signed to 49ers Practice Squad

https://twitter.com/draftdiamonds/status/1311422370712875010?s=21

Michael McAllister

by

Deano32

Quentin Hillsman has turned Syracuse Basketball around since his arrival in 2006.

Syracuse Women's Basketball is becoming a recruiting powerhouse under Coach Quentin Hillsman.

Talha Rao

Kingsley Jonathan Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

https://footballfoundation.org/news/2020/10/1/football-record-199-semifinalists-named-for-2020-william-v-campbell-trophy-presented-by-mazda.aspx

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Opts Out of Gotham Classic

https://twitter.com/mattnorlander/status/1311735459165474822?s=21

Michael McAllister

Kalan Ellis Selected to Polynesian Bowl

The Syracuse class of 2021 commit has earned a spot in the Polynesian Bowl.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Orange Bye Week Blitz

Recapping the Syracuse Orange's first three games against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Pitt Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Jacob Payne

Waiters To Be Crowned A Champion

Syracuse Alumni Dion Waiters will bring home a championship ring, regardless if the Lakers win or not.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Commits Second From Ursuline Academy: Chloe Jones

The midfielder was ranked as one of the top 25 players in Delaware

Samantha Croston