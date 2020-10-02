Syracuse football's 2021 recruiting class is nearly complete, and that allows them to put a focus on the 2022 class. One of their top targets is Sam Martin, who is originally from the New York City area, but will play this season for Paramus Catholic. In addition to Syracuse, Martin also holds offers from Boston College, California, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others.

He says he is in regular communication with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"I talk to coach Monroe a lot," Martin said. "Like every day he'll shoot me a text asking about my day and how practice is going and stuff like that."

Assistant coach Nick Monroe is Martin's primary recruiter. During the recruiting process to date, the two have developed a strong relationship.

"Me and coach Monroe are pretty close," Martin said. "We've been talking since my freshman year. He's the one who offered me first. I think he's one hell of a coach and mentor. Love his energy."

Martin says Syracuse is recruiting him as an athlete. Someone who can play traditional running back but also get out in the slot and present mismatches for the opposing defenses as they get him out in space. Martin also has the skill set that translates to defensive back. Regardless, Martin believes he's a good fit for Syracuse's system.

"I think with the skill set I have, it'll open the whole entire offense up," Martin said. "I'll succeed in that offense."

It is still early in Martin's recruitment, but he does like Syracuse quite a bit.

"I like Syracuse a lot," Martin said. "There's a lot of great things about Syracuse. They'll always stand close with me because they were my first offer as a freshman. But I'm just going to continue to look into them as the months go on."

Martin was supposed to visit Syracuse in April before the pandemic hit, but was not allowed as the NCAA implemented restrictions on face to face visits. He says he may set up a virtual visit in the near future, and would like to visit once the NCAA lifts those restrictions.

The 5-foot-11 athlete says Rutgers, Cal and Purdue are also recruiting him extremely hard right now. He is looking to make a decision before his senior season next year. He is looking for academics, the value of a degree, the level of football and feel of the school as important factors in his decision.