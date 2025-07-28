One-time Syracuse recruit Semaj Beals commits to Akron
2026 quarterback Semaj Beals committed to Akron on Sunday, he announced on social media.
The Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic signal caller is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247 Sports who held more than two dozen offers, and had Syracuse among his finalists.
His massive offer sheet also included Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska and Penn State, among many others. In his junior season, Beals finished with 4,135 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, while adding seven scores on the ground.
Buffalo, Akron, Tulsa, Sacramento State, Syracuse and Rutgers comprised his final list of schools, and Beals had officially visited Central New York in June.
Syracuse's relationship with Beals
Beals was a long-time recruit of Syracuse, and had been offered by SU’s prior staff led by Dino Babers. That recruitment continued into the Fran Brown era, with Brown having recruited Beals at prior stops at Rutgers and Georgia.
"I've known Fran brown for many years,” Beals said to The Juice Online. “He’s been following my career since I been in midget football. I had a few words with him when he got the job at Syracuse just congratulating him. l also have a great relationships with Dennis Thomas as well he coached high school football in my hometown.”
He had also been up several times prior to his official visit, and had great things to say about the Orange.
"I like Syracuse,” Beals said. “It's a different atmosphere of coach. I noticed just when I was there for a camp. The coaches just gave great energy and especially with helping and adding things to my craft. Lequint Allen is another one I'm close with I grew up playing basketball and football in the neighborhood with him.”
Beals discusses his Syracuse OV
That all led into Beals officially visiting Syracuse in June.
"The OV was great," Beals said. "I had a good time my family got to meet the coaching staff and just be around everyone. I feel like the environment was great as well."
Beals said the conversations between him and Brown extended far beyond the gridiron. He added that chatting with Brown was the best part of his visit.
"We spoke about some things that was very important just on keep your faith and keep god first on your journey," Beals said. "Everything else will take care of itself."
Beals had long conversations with the SU staff
He also got to speak with the rest of the coaching staff, including quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile.
"We had a great conversation just about things I do well and things I can do to improve my game," Beals said. "We also spoke about this up coming season and how do I feel about my team and do I think we are going to win it this year. They was just saying how much bigger I got since the last time they seen me at the 7-v-7 camp.”
They also discussed how Beals might fit in Syracuse’s system. He saw Kyle McCord lead the NCAA in passing yards last season with 4,779 to go with 34 touchdowns.
"I loved the way they used Kyle," Beals said. "At Roman, we run a similar offense as SU."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Want more intel on Syracuse recruits? We've got you covered in our free Syracuse discussion forum, Cuse Classified!