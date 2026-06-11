2028 long snapper ‘loved’ Syracuse specialist camp

2028 long snapper Shane Sullivan got his first look at Syracuse earlier in June.

The Shrewsbury (MA) St. John’s specialist was in Central New York for Franchise Camp and ended up winning the snapping competition.

Along the way, he got to work with Syracuse’s current long snapper, Fran Brown Jr., and special teams coordinator Alex Bayer.

"I loved it,” Sullivan said to The Juice Online. "The players like Franny Brown Jr and Jimmy Gregg made it super fun and an amazing experience.

Sullivan enjoys his time with Bayer

"The coaches made it an extremely valuable educational experience. All around I enjoyed my time at Syracuse a lot and can’t wait to come back this fall to visit.”

Sullivan said one of the top highlights was learning from Bayer.

"Coach Bayer and his staff were extremely experienced and offered valuable insights,” Sullivan said. "They were incredibly welcoming and personable. I felt as if all the coaches valued attention to detail. When snapping coaches would offer advice and tips on small details that most wouldn’t recognize which really set Syracuse’s players and staff apart.”

The two of them also spoke about the future of Syracuse football. Bayer arrived at Syracuse in the offseason as part of a large scale coaching change, and has brought the mindset of SU’s special teams being among the best in the country.

"Coach Bayer’s confidence in his special teams room was extremely admirable and says a lot about this up coming season,” Sullivan said. "After seeing the attention to detail the coaches possess, the talent in the special teams room, and the common drive and values among the players, I am confident that the team will be successful.”

SU's camp changed the way Sullivan looks at the Orange

While Sullivan said he viewed SU highly coming into the trip, his experience was eye opening on how he now views the Orange.

"The biggest thing visiting did for me was give me deeper insight into Syracuse's culture and values,” Sullivan said. "It was cool to see players hold each other accountable in drills and pushing each other to be the best possible version of themselves. It was evident that the players care a lot about the team and work incredibly hard to improve, grow, and ensure success for the upcoming season."

Sullivan prides himself on being ’the hardest working’ long snapper.

"Down the line being naturally gifted eventually loses the value it once had,” Sullivan said. “It comes down to who’s put the most work in, and that's something I prepare for everyday."

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