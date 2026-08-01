New Zealand tight end Tarquin Schawlger talks Syracuse offer

2028 tight end Tarquin Schawlger is one of the most coveted prospects in his class.

The Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy athlete holds more than a dozen offers, including Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Florida State and Syracuse.

Schawlger is part of the NFL Academy program, which identifies athletes outside of the United States for football, and helps develop their careers.

Schawlger's journey to American football

His journey started in New Zealand when he was competing in the U16 Nationals for basketball. One of the NFL Academy coaches, Will Bryce, was on hand to scout for talent.

After watching Schawlger, who stands 6-foot-6 an 250 pounds, dunk a few balls and seeing the way he moved, he immediately identified him as someone with talent for football.

"It was by chance he was standing right next to my mum during the game,” Schawlger said to The Juice Online. "Afterwards I met up with him and talked about the opportunity. At first I didn't think much of it since that was my peak year of basketball, especially after making the New Zealand National team. But my family and I were open to the opportunity.”

Schawlger was flown out to the Goldcast in Queensland, Australia, and got a chance to tour the NFL Academy.

“When we got back to New Zealand, we realized that this opportunity is legit and it blew my family and I away with what was right in front of us,” he said.

After impressing at the NFL Academy, Schawlger was then recruited other IMG Academy, where his recruiting profile has continued to grow.

"This opportunity means so much more than just representing myself,” Schawlger said. "I have the privilege of representing my family, my country, and my Polynesian culture throughout my journey, and that's a responsibility I never take lightly. The recruiting process has been an amazing experience, allowing me to build relationships with coaches from across the country and learn what they value in athletes who can make an impact on their programs.”

Schawlger discusses his Syracuse offer

That has included Syracuse, with general manager Tommy Caporale extending the offer last August, a couple of days after his birthday.

"I'm extremely grateful to have received an offer from Syracuse and coach Tommy Caporale,” Schawlger said. "It was an incredible experience getting on a call with him. So you could almost call it a late birthday present.”

Aside from the offer, they covered a variety of topics with his father and NFL Academy coach also on the call.

"We first spoke about the NFL Academy, the International Player Pathway (IPP), and how the international system works for athletes like us and the role we play,” Schawlger said. "From there, the conversation shifted towards me, discussing my background, my family, where I'm from, my interests, my sporting history, and learning more about Syracuse and what the program has to offer.”

Because the call was virtual, Caporale asked Schawlger to do a test of his size on camera.

"Coach Cap asked me to stand next to a door so he could get a better sense of my size,” Schawlger said. "I actually had to duck slightly underneath the doorframe, which really highlighted my height, and he was genuinely impressed.”

Syracuse has continued to recruit Schawlger hard since the offer.

"They've checked in regularly throughout my recruiting journey,” Schawlger said. "At times it's been challenging because of the time difference between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, as well as our school schedule. However, now that I'm in Florida, that challenge has become much easier.”

The life of an international athlete

Such is the life of an international athlete, one that Schawlger has come to embrace.

"Being an international athlete is something I consider a real privilege,” Schawlger said. "I definitely carry a chip on my shoulder compared to many athletes here in the United States who have grown up playing American football. My upbringing was very different, with rugby, basketball, netball, and other sports being far more popular in New Zealand. That's something that motivates me every day to keep improving.”

IMG Academy is widely considered one of the top programs in the United State, and a feeder program into high-major Div. I programs.

Schawlger is looking forward to the challenge.

"At IMG, I'm excited to finally begin competing in games and facing some of the top competition on our schedule,” Schawlger said. "Up until now, I haven't had the opportunity to play in a game, only competing at camps and joining IMG during spring practice during our visits with the NFL Academy. I'm looking forward to putting everything I've learned into action while continuing to develop my understanding of the game and taking my football to the next level.”

He describes himself as a tight end with wide length and a long frame that helps him with his catch radius, and a physical mindset where he wants to run through someone.

"I bring great size and athletic traits especially coming from a national level of basketball and volleyball,” Schawlger said. "I've been brought up with a loving and hardworking family of four (mum, dad and sister) bringing me up as an opened-minded person who is always open to new opportunities. I have great self-discipline and determination and I always put my heart and soul into everything I pursue or do."

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