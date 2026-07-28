2027 RB Dontre Hampton calls Syracuse offer a blessing

2027 Buffalo (NY) Bennett running back Dontre Hampton grew up watching Syracuse.

The Western New York native lives less than three hours from Central New York, and has been to the JMA Wireless Dome before to watch games.

Hampton earned a Syracuse offer in May, and it was a special moment for him personally.

“I think that it is a blessing to have my first big ACC school to trust in me and give me an offer,” Hampton said to The Juice Online. “So I think this is a very valuable moment in my life. I actually like the SU program very much from just alone off how much I've grown up watching the program ”

Hampton connects with Thomas

The offer came from running backs coach Dennis Thomas.

“I think coach DT is a great coach,” Hampton said. “Honestly, first speaking to him he was very excited talking to me and when we worked out he coached me up on some things.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about how Syracuse can get his game to the next level.

“We spoke just about how I could execute things in a better way or to pull me to teach me a technique,” Hampton said.

Hampton was also at Syracuse for 7v7 camp in June. He had a chance to meet more of the coaching staff and players.

“I think SU has good facilities and campus from what I’ve seen,” Hampton said.

Syracuse has targeted NY prospects

Hampton also appreciates the way Syracuse has recruited him.

New York isn’t necessarily known as a football recruiting hotbed, but the Orange has gone out of its way since Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago to emphasize keeping New York’s best players at home.

That played itself out earlier in the year when SU landed a commitment from New York’s top prospect, four-star running back Elijah Kimble, who is also from Western New York.

“I think that's a great thing keeping the best players at home right in Syracuse,” Hampton said. “I think Elijah Kimble staying home is definitely a smart move.”

Hampton also plays defensive back, but was offered by the Orange as a running back.

He prides himself on his motor.

“I am the kind of running back that is relentless,” Hampton said. “I'm the one that's going to make you not want to line up every down. It's the same thing on defense side of the ball. I don't stop until the whistle is blown."

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