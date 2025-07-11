2027 DB Sire Hall 'felt great' getting first P4 offer from Syracuse
2027 defensive back Sire Hall hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse after attending 7-on-7 camp in June.
The Chester (PA) High athlete received the offer from head coach Fran Brown after a private workout following competition.
“It feels great getting my first P4 offer it just seeing the amount of work I put in on and off the field,” Hall said to The Juice Online. “I still have more work to do moving forward.”
Hall goes into SU's camp
Hall said one of the best parts of camp was the competition on the field.
“The Syracuse camp was great,” Hall said. “Meeting more coaches and going up against different players and playing different teams that’s just a good experience for me.”
While in Central New York, he had a chance to tour the facilities, meet the coaches and see campus.
Hall discusses his thoughts on Cuse
He came away impressed with Orange program.
“The Syracuse program is nice,” Hall said. “Love how Coach Fran talks about turning people that comes there into great men as they come out.”
He also spoke about the culture he is trying to establish in Central New York with D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough). That was a big reason for SU's 10-3 record in Brown's first season.
Aside from Brown, Hall had a chance to get to know defensive back coaches Nitron Stork and Joe Schaefer better.
“We (Stork) talked a lot about where we both was from and my family,” Hall said. "We also talked about my play style there and that was amazing for me to get closer with the corners back coach.”
Hall's recruitment
It is still further down the road, but Hall has a check list of things that he’s looking for in a college.
“Things I look for in a college is if I am comfortable,” Hall said. “And if they have a good business program.”
Hall describes himself as a lock down defensive back that can excel even when being out on an island.
“I can lock down a whole entire side of the field,” Hall said. “I am more of a zone guy but in man coverage I can lock down there best guy and make it hard for them to catch a pass.”
