Three-star offensive lineman flips his commitment from Syracuse to FSU
2026 offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. flipped his commitment from Syracuse to Florida State on Tuesday, according to multiple reports and confirmed by The Juice Online.
Pickard is a three-star prospect from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, and had previously committed to the Orange back in January. He is rated the No. 226 overall IOL in his class and the 2,473 overall prospect in the country.
Pickard had a long history with Syracuse
The Syracuse native, who plays at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, previously visited SU in September and November 2024 for games against Holy Cross and Miami, and returned to Central New York for an official visit in June.
"Coach (Fran) Brown’s leadership," Pickard said about his commitment in January. "Cuse has always been home at heart."
Aside from being born in Syracuse and still having extended family that lives there, his mother is a graduate of the law school, his father and grandparents own business there, and his very first football game was at the Carrier Dome.
“The visits were amazing," Pickard said. "The coaches and staff at Syracuse are incredibly engaged and make me feel like I am right at home."
Pickard also visited Syracuse for its upset against Miami
Pickard added he appreciated his second visit because he had more of a chance to connect with the coaching staff, including head coach Fran Brown, offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and then-offensive line coach Dale Williams (who was dismissed from Syracuse on Monday).
"I had a chance to watch coach Williams and the offensive line more closely before the game and to watch the team’s entrance from inside the tunnel, which was intense and really set the tone for the game," Pickard said. "I loved that the fans were so into the game for the entire time, and I really got to see and feel why they call it the Loud House."
Pickard is listed at 6 foot 5 and 305 pounds, and measured exactly that with the Orange on his visit.
"They seemed really surprised because players tend to exaggerate their size online," Pickard said. "I don’t, because they are going to find out what you are and I believe it’s important to be what you hold yourself out to be."
Pickard said he uses his brains and much as his body in his approach to being an offensive lineman.
"I’m blessed with size and strength and I use that to my advantage," Pickard said. "At the same time I am constantly working on speed, agility and technique to become better player.”
