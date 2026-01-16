Syracuse adds three more players from the transfer portal

Syracuse has added three transfers from the portal according to a report from 247 Sports.

UCLA offensive lineman Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Western Kentucky defensive back Jai Eugene and Georgetown quarterback Danny Lauter will all join the SU roster this fall.

Akinshilo has played for UCLA (2024-25), Iowa State (2022-23), and El Camino College (2021). He appeared in 12 games for the Bruins in the fall as a reserve offensive lineman.

Eugene was with Western Kentucky from 2023-25, and recorded 24 tackles and five passes defended across 24 games for the Hilltoppers.

Lauter spent three seasons with the Hoyas, amassing 2,898 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He started 10 games in 2024, but appeared in only three games in the 2025 season.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!