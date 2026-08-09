Syracuse receives commitment from 2027 ATH Amari Eliano

2027 ATH Amari Eliano committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.

"Go Cuse," Eliano wrote on X. "I'm home."

Eliano selected the Orange over offers from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami (OH) and Toledo. He took an official visit to Syracuse on the weekend of June 19.

Eliano is the son of current SU assistant coach Perry Eliano, who was hired in the offseason to coach defensive backs.

Syracuse's 2027 class now has 26 commits

He is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the No. 72 overall player from Ohio. He has been recruited at Syracuse as both a wide receiver and defensive back.

Eliano is listed at 6 foot and 185 pounds out of Toledo (OH) Central Catholic. The Irish went 11-5 overall in the 2025 season, and finished No. 13 in the state according to MaxPreps.

Syracuse’s recruiting class now stands at 26 overall commitments, and is currently ranked 39th overall in the country. Eliano is the second commitment of the weekend, joining Lanham (MD) Mt. Zion Prep defense lineman Chima Okechukwu.

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