2027 DL Chima Okechukwu commits to Syracuse

2027 Lanham (MD) Mt. Zion Prep defensive lineman Chima Okechukwu has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

“Blessed to announce my commitment to Syracuse University,” Okechukwu said on X.

He is currently unrated by any of the major recruiting services, and picked the Orange over an offer from West Virginia, among others.

Okechukwu previously visited Syracuse for camp

Okechukwu had previously taken a visit to Syracuse on the weekend of June 5.

During that trip, Okechukwu reported that he had logged a time of 4.84 in the 40M dash, and also measured at 6 foot 8 and 313 pounds. He received Franchise Camp defensive MVP honors.

Okechukwu becomes the fifth DL in his class

He becomes the 25th commitment in Syracuse’s current 2027 class, which is currently ranked 39th overall in the country according to 247Sports.

There are currently five committed defensive lineman, including Kissimmee (FL) Osceola’s Jason Lewis, Orlando (FL) Jones' Braylon Otis, Lakewood (OH) St. Edward’s Bradyn Paulozzi and Fort Lauderdale (FL) Archbishop McCarthy’s Edan Richardson.

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