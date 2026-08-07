2028 ATH Chase Kraucheunas appreciates ‘amazing’ Syracuse offer

In June, 2028 ATH Chase Kraucheunas got his first look at Syracuse while competing at Franchise Camp.

Over three days on June 4, 7 and 11, Kraucheunas got to compete with some of the best players from the region, and the Alexandria Township (NJ) Delaware Regional came away with his first collegiate offer from the Orange.

"It was a blessing getting my first division one offer at Syracuse,” Kraucheunas said to The Juice Online. “It was one of the first times where my hard work has really payed off and it felt great.”

Kraucheunas offered as a DB

Kraucheunas has appeared as a defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback in his football career, and was offered by the Orange as a defensive player.

The offer came from head coach Fran Brown.

"I think coach Fran is a great coach and has built a really nice program,” Kraucheunas said. "The one thing that stuck out to me is he is a true man of god.”

Kraucheunas appreciates the Syracuse culture

Another thing that Kraucheunas kept hearing while he was up at Syracuse was the mantra D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"Ever since I have been up there, I live by the saying D.A.R.T.,” Kraucheunas said. “We talked about our families and touched briefly on the upcoming season.”

As for the camp itself, Kraucheunas got to work with the coaches, saw the Syracuse facilities and go to see some of the campus.

He came away impressed with what he saw. The fat black cat

"The Syracuse camp was amazing,” Kraucheunas said. “Everything about it, how it was ran, the specific coaching, everything about it was enjoyable and I really did learn a lot from being there. The facility was great and the whole staff treats each other like one big family.”

Kraucheunas is a two-way player and a two-sport star

Kraucheunas appeared in seven games as a sophomore, and is continuing to develop his skill set as a football player.

The two-sport athlete also plays basketball.

"I am the type of player that will give 100 percent effort and fully buy in to the program,” Kraucheunas said. "I’m extremely versatile on the football field and becoming a leader. If football taught me one lesson it would be how to become a leader. I will put everything on the line for the people beside me and the brothers I play with."

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