Syracuse Commits Performance Report Nov 20-22

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: Did not play. Season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WR Oronde Gadsden: Upset nationally ranked Miami Northwestern in the playoffs 12-3. Gadsden was doubled throughout and did not accumulate any stats.

DE Jatius Geer: Did not play. Season ended previously.

LB Austin Roon: Did not play. Season ended previously in a playoff loss.

DE Hayden Nelson: 2 tackles for loss in a season ending loss.

DE Derek McDonald: Did not play as he was resting for the playoffs, which start this coming week. His team did win, however.

TE Landon Morris: Did not play. Season ended previously.

RB Josh Hough: 12 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD. Played more than two quarters with a dislocated shoulder. Team lost in state semifinals 20-18.

WR Kendall Long: Did not play due to a slight ankle sprain. Team lost 25-13, ending their season.

OL Tyler Magnuson: Team lost 42-28. Team relied on its passing attack, so Magnuson worked on pass protection for most of the game.

DB Malcolm Folk: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup in 13-12 loss.