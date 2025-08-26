Syracuse 1 of 3 standing out for 2028 ATH Daquarn Tibbs
One of the top 2028 prospects from the DMV area is Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll ATH Daquarn Tibbs.
The defensive back/wide receiver already holds nine offers, including Virginia Tech, Morgan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Marshall, Akron, Toledo, Rhode Island and Delaware State.
He received his offer from the Orange in January, and he’s been steadily hearing from the coaching staff since then.
"I think the Syracuse offer is great,” Tibbs said to The Juice Online. "I was blessed to receive the offer.”
Tibbs sounds off on his Syracuse recruitment
Tibbs got to know the Syracuse program a little more since then, and he’s been impressed with what he’s learned.
That includes how Syracuse head coach Fran Brown performed in his first year, leading Syracuse to a 10-3 record and a No. 20 ranking in the final College Football Playoff poll.
In particular, the Syracuse offensive, and specificlly its air attack, was incredibly impressive. Syracuse finished with a school record 4,779 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns, demonstrating how the SU offense can perform.
"I think the SU program is great,” Tibbs said. "Coach Fran Brown built up the program and it is great. I like the program a lot.”
Tibbs discusses his overall recruitment
That has led to Syracuse being in a very good position in his recruitment.
“Schools that are standing out right now,” Tibbs said, “SU, Virginia Tech and Delaware State.”
Though it’s early in his recruitment, Tibbs has started to understand what he is looking for in a college.
“The opportunity to play as a freshman,” Tibbs said. “And great coaches.”
A versatile two-sport athlete
Tibbs is a two-sport star, also competing in track and field. He said that has helped build up his speed and made him more explosive.
He also values his education, and currently holds a 3.8 GPA at Archbishop Carroll.
Though he is a two-way player appearing has both a wide receiver and defensive back, he’s currently being recruited by Syracuse as a wide receiver.
Last year as a freshman playing at the varsity level, he finished with 105 receiving yards and four touchdowns, along with 165 return yards in 11 games.
“I am a deep ball wide receiver,” Tibbs said. “On defense, I’m a technical DB."
