Syracuse and Dior Johnson Part Ways

Michael McAllister

Syracuse and Dior Johnson are parting ways. The class of 2022 point guard has been committed to Syracuse since February, but the Orange and Johnson have decided to move in different directions. Johnson confirmed the news in social media posts Tuesday evening. 

"First off I want to thank the entire Syracuse coaching staff for investing their time into me," Johnson said on Twitter. "They have treated me with the utmost respect which is why they will remain one of my top schools. With that being said I would like to reopen my commitment and look at all my options and do what's best for me and my career. Please respect my decision thank you."

Sources indicate that this was a mutual decision and one the Syracuse coaching staff was on board with. 

Johnson was Syracuse's lone 2022 commitment. His time as an Orange commit was filled with drama. He transferred high schools twice, including a short stay at Oak Hill Academy. He recently transferred from Oak Hill to Corona Centennial High Schoo in California. 

Whether or not Johnson actually arrived at Syracuse was always in doubt. Many thought he would forego college in order to turn pro, either going to straight to the NBA or the G-League depending on rules in place at the time. 

Syracuse fans were hoping that, at a minimum, his commitment would create buzz that would help the Orange land other elite recruits in the 2021 class. That did not come to fruition. 

Syracuse now has zero players committed in the 2022 class, but has an elite prospect in the 2021 class that will sign with the Orange on Wednesday November 11th. 

