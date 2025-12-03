2026 ATH Jojo White signed a national letter of intent with Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

The Camden (NJ) High athlete is rated three stars by On3 and 247 Sports, and committed to Syracuse in January.

"I just love the environment and how they make me feel like home," White said to The Juice Online about his commitment.

Syracuse has recruited New Jersey hard

His primary recruiter was defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who himself is a Camden native. The pipeline from New Jersey to SU is one that has been a point of emphasis for new head coach Fran Brown.

"I think Cuse is looking at great talents in NJ and (is) helping trying to put them on the map," White said. "The conversation with Coach E was very direct and made me very comfortable with the approach he took."

White was recruited as an offensive lineman by the Orange.

He is one of five offensive lineman in the 2026 class for Syracuse, which is currently rated No. 26 in the country, joining Javeion Cooper, Shemaj Henry, Braden Charney and Steven Pickard.

"I am a humble player on the field,” White said. “But hardworking and a coachable player.”

White talks about his Syracuse offer

White had received an offer in July 2024 after he visited in June for Elite Camp.

"While receiving the offer the feeling of gratitude and appreciation came over me," White said. "This program is immensely inclusive with all religions, talent, and cultures."

White previously visited Syracuse in January 2024, and got a closer look at the facilities and campus, and got to know the SU culture.

"The Syracuse program excels within the support system which I gravitated to," White said. "I also enjoy the attentiveness, and respect when it comes to religions."

White has led Camden to a great season

Though White plays both sides of the line, he is being recruited as an offensive lineman by the Orange.

Camden was one of New Jersey's top teams in the 2025 season, as the Panthers have gone 11-2 and have a matchup against Shabazz in the NJSIAA playoffs this weekend.

He later returned to Syracuse in June for his official visit.

“My OV was great,” White said. "My favorite parts (were) connecting with the current players and hanging out with the other commits, but mostly when we ate dinner and the coaches introduced themselves and talked about their fun facts."

