Syracuse lands tight end transfer from South Carolina

South Carolina tight end Michael Smith is transferring to Syracuse, according to a report from 247Sports.

As a prospect in the 2024 cycle, the Savannah (GA) Calvary Day School athlete was a four-star recruit and the No. 147 prospect in his class. He had more than 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among many others, before committing to the Gamecoks.

In two seasons with South Carolina, Smith started eight games and finished with 126 receiving yards. His sophomore campaign was stunted by an injury in spring practice, and in the 2025 season, he suffered a shoulder injury and left the team four games into the season. That allowed him to preserve his redshirt and he will come to SU with three years of eligibility remaining.

Daunte Bacheyie, David Clement, Elijah Washington-Baker and Wyatt Bowman comprise the other players currently in SU’s tight end room.

