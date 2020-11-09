SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Makes Top 6 for 2022 SG Roddy Gayle

Michael McAllister

Syracuse basketball priority recruiting target Roddy Gayle has trimmed his list to six, and the Orange made the cut. Syracuse joined Ohio State, Connecticut, Georgetown, Pittsburgh and Marquette as teams making Gayle's top six. Gayle also said an announcement is coming in November 13th. 

Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer the class of 6-foot-4 class of 2022 shooting guard. Gayle's skill set suggests he could play small forward as well. He stars for Lewiston Porter Senior High School in Youngstown, N.Y., near Niagara Falls. His lead recruiter at Syracuse is Gerry McNamara and he has said he looks up to former Syracuse stars Jonny Flynn and Paul Harris. 

Gayle has been Syracuse's top target in the 2022 recruiting cycle for quite some time. Being an in-state prospect who is a legitimate top 50 talent pushes him up the priority list, especially when his skill set perfectly translates to success within the Orange's system on both ends of the floor. That is why coach McNamara has been recruiting Gayle extremely hard. 

Syracuse does have one player committed in the 2022 class in elite point guard Dior Johnson, widely considered the top player at his position in his cycle. He recently transferred high schools from Oak Hill to Corona Centennial. In the 2021 recruiting class, Syracuse also has one player committed. That would be wing Benny Williams out of Maryland. He will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. 

