Syracuse Offers Grad Transfer Defensive Tackle

Syracuse football has extended an offer to graduate transfer defensive tackle Lamonte McDougle, a source told All Syracuse. McDougle is transferring from Washington State and has two years of eligibility remaining despite being a grad transfer. He is listed at 6-0, 291 pounds on the Washington State Athletics website.

McDougle did not play in 2020 after electing to transfer prior to the start of the PAC-12 season. Washington State lost its head coach, Mike Leach, to Mississippi State during the offseason. McDougle transferred to Washington State from West Virginia prior to the 2018 campaign.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

During his one season at West Virginia, McDougle was a Freshman All-American after recording 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the 2017 season. He sat out 2018 due to NCAA transfer rules and played in all 13 games, with one start, for Washington State in 2019. McDougle had 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.

Syracuse recruited McDougle out of Deerfield Beach High School in Florida, as did several other power five programs. He signed with the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Washington State in addition to Syracuse.

Illinois could be another school to watch here, as new Illini head coach Bret Bielema offered McDougle out of high school when he was the head coach at Arkansas.

McDougle will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.