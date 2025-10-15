Syracuse offers Western PA 7th grader Khyre Jernigan
It is exceedingly rare for college programs to extend offers to middle schoolers, no less someone from seventh grade.
But that’s exactly what Syracuse did with Pittsburgh (PA) Penn Hills ATH Khyre Jernigan. The seventh grader plays for the Homewood 12U team and has turned heads with his ability to play multiple positions and excel at them.
"I was super excited,” Jernigan said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse was one of my dream schools. I couldn’t believe it.”
Jernigan respects the Syracuse program
Coming from Western Pennsylvania, there are several schools that Jernigan has followed. Among them include Penn State, which Jernigan later received an offer from, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Rutgers.
Syracuse has spent a significant amount of time recruiting in the Keystone State, especially under head coach Fran Brown. In Syracuse’s 2026 class, it has 29 commitments, and seven of them hail from Pennsylvania, tied for the most with Florida.
As a result, when the offer came, Jernigan already knew a bit about the Orange.
"I think a lot about the Syracuse program and how far they have come,” Jernigan said. “From the coaching staff, fan base, and players."
Jernigan receives offer from Gillespie
The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Michael Gillespie.
“He's a super cool coach,” Jernigan said. “He's very down to earth.”
Jernigan said the conversation did touch on football, but Gillespie was more interested in seeing how Jernigan’s family was and how he was doing in school.
That conversation is one that Jernigan said he would remember for a long time.
“It's a great feeling, especially as a seventh grader,” Jernigan said. “I didn’t really expect it to happen this early.”
Jernigan plays a variety of different positions
On the field, Jernigan has appeared as a linebacker, cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back and quarterback.
Syracuse is recruiting him as an ATH. There is a long way to go for Jernigan to decide what position he will play in high school and ultimately at the college level.
“I'm a do-it-all type of athlete,” Jernigan said. “Whatever the team needs me as. It doesn’t really matter what position I play. As long as I'm making my self valuable and helping the team.”
