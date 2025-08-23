Syracuse among 3 standing out for 2027 ATH Osi Yearwood
Last August, 2027 running back Osi Yearwood earned his first offer from Syracuse.
He’s been no stranger to Central New York since then, visiting the Orange last November to take in SU’s win over Connecticut before returning to campus in January for another visit.
The Orange has remained in consistent contact with Yearwood since then, and he continues to remain highly interest in the Orange.
"The contact been good,” Yearwood said to The Juice Online. "With them being able to fully text each other I been learning more and more about the program.”
Yearwood discusses his Syracuse recruitment
Yearwood plays at Salisbury (CT) High, and his schedule coincides with several of Syracuse’s home games this fall. But he says he has a standing invite to attend any home game this season.
Aside from Syracuse, Yearwood has been hearing from schools like Boston College, Yale, Rutgers and Temple. But the Orange were the first to offer him, and he’s kept them in a high spot in his recruitment.
“Syracuse is in my top 3,” he said.
Yearwood was last on the SU campus in January
The last time he was on campus in January, he said the highlights included getting to know the staff better.
"The top highlights were simply the honesty," Yearwood said. "Fran Brown was very straight up and always look at you as a person not just a football player."
That included honest discussion about his recruitment.
"I talked to them about the committing process and what's the next steps I need to take," Yearwood said.
Yearwood reacts to his Syracuse offer
When the running back/defensive back received his offer last August, it was a moment he said he would never forget.
"I was literally in my room, jumping up and down from how excited I was," Yearwood said. "The offer from Syracuse was a huge one to me and it meant very much.”
Yearwood, who was offered as an RB, has heard most from assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams, who prior to joining the SU staff was already a well known figure in northeastern high school football.
"Coach Stack is a very great coach that is looking for the best in kids and the program," Yearwood said. "So when he reached out to me, it was very cool because he was always a mentor to me and I always looked up to him."
Yearwood looking to build off his sophomore season
Yearwood is coming off a sophomore season where he was named NEASPC First-Team All Offense.
"My 2024 season went very good," Yearwood said. "But this junior year is going to shock the world."
That's because Yearwood plans on bringing a renewed passion to the field this fall.
"The top improvement I made this summer was definitely my top end speed,” Yearwood said. "I will not be getting caught this year. I am looking to show a complete running back. An all-in-one."
