2029 DMV defensive lineman calls Syracuse 'special' after receiving offer

One of the emerging prospects from the DMV area is 2029 Olney (MD) Good Counsel defensive lineman Asa Benjamin.

The self described ‘QB assassin’ was the defensive MVP of his junior varsity team, and earned a varsity letter this past fall as a freshman.

Benjamin hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he picked up his first college offer from Syracuse earlier in February.

"I’m grateful that Syracuse saw something in me and would be willing to take a chance on me,” Benjamin said to The Juice Online. "I look forward to proving them right.”

Benjamin recaps chat with coach Kates

He received his offer from Syracuse assistant Dre Kates.

"Coach Kates is a great guy, very insightful,” Benjamin said. "He told me about what Syracuse has to offer and how I could fit into the future of what the program wants to be.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about the recruiting process and more about the culture and history of the Syracuse program, especially as it relates to getting players to the next level after college.

They also spoke about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a philosophy that head coach Fran Brown has preached since arriving on campus two seasons ago.

“The mantra D.A.R.T. is something I really can connect with,” Benjamin said. "The program has a history of developing athletes into well rounded men that have a good chance to go pro.”

Benjamin says SU is building something 'special'

Another core tenant of Brown’s arrival has been the emphasis on recruiting. The Orange’s past 2026 signing class was the top ranked class in school history, and they’ve learned on connections in the DMV area to get that done.

The Orange brand has made its way around his area, and four of SU’s signees came from DMV.

"I think that Syracuse recruiting heavy in the DMV is great and shows that we have some of the best young talent in the country,” Benjamin said. "Syracuse is building something special.”

Benjamin played varsity as a freshman

Benjamin said that getting reps at both the junior varsity and varsity levels was essential for his development. He also pointed to leaders on his team such as David Jackson (signed with North Carolina) and Bryton Brown (West Liberty) as role models.

"Balancing both teams gave me extra reps I needed,” Benjamin said. "My goal is to develop into a leader my teammates can trust and help Good Counsel win a WCAC championship."

Benjamin says he is an athletic pass rusher who creates havoc for opposing teams.

“I love the thrill of creating pressure and chasing after the quarterback,” Benjamin said. "I pride myself on being strong at stopping the run game as well."

