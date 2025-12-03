Syracuse signs 2026 Florida three-star EDGE

2026 EDGE Jarius Rodgers has signed a national letter of intent with Syracuse, the school announced on Wednesday.

Rodgers is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 56 overall EDGE in the 2026 class. He committed to Syracuse in January over an offer sheet that included Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Nebraska and Notre Dame, among others.

Syracuse also had to fend off a late push from Florida State, who hosted Rodgers in October on an unofficial visit.

Rodgers officially visited Syracuse on June 13 a week after he officially visited UCF.

The Orange Park (FL) Fleming Island athlete is also a two-sport athlete, having competed in track and field. He holds times of 11.38 in the 100M and 22.42 in the 200M.

The Golden Eagles finished 6-4 on the 2025 season, with their season ending with a loss to Beachside in the playoffs, 31-10, on Nov. 4.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.