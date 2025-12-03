Syracuse signed 2026 EDGE Kameron Wilson on Wednesday, ending a recruitment that had only been recently shut down in the last two weeks.

Wilson is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 491 overall recruit in the 2026 class. The Miami (FL) Southridge prospect selected the Orange from a sheet that had well over two dozen offers, including California, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Ioa, Michigan State, NC State and North Carolina, among many others.

He also took official visits to Mississippi State, Nebraska, UCF and USF, and the Orange appeared headed toward a fight with FSU and UCF ahead of signing day.

But on Nov. 27, Wilson announced via social media that he was formally shutting down his recruitment, and would sign his NLI with Syracuse in the early sining period.

Wilson's OV was a key in his Syracuse recruitment

One of the keys to his commitment was getting him on campus for his official visit in June.

"Best part was hanging out with Byron (Washington)," Wilson said to The Juice Online. "Really great person. Had a great time bonding with the recruits him so it was great. (The coaches spoke) about the future how coming there will be a great fit for me and an opportunity to play as a true freshman.”

Wilson had the following message to deliver to Syracuse after his OV.

"Nothing changed," Wilson said. "Still 100% committed to Syracuse.”

Wilson took in a game day atmosphere in September

Wilson got his first look at what a game day experience would be like when he visited Central New York in September for SU's matchup against Connecticut.

Syracuse fell behind early and trailed the Huskies, 17-6, with under six minutes in the fourth quarter.

But the Orange then outscored the Huskies 21-3 in the waning minutes of regulation and overtime for their first win of the 2025 season.

"That was the definition of D.A.R.T.," Wilson said, repeating the 'Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough' mantra that head coach Fran Brown has emphasized since arriving at Syracuse. "They came together and played hard for the win."

He also had a chance to catch up with Brown and EDGE coach Nick Williams.

"They're just letting me know that I’m next up," Wilson said. "I’m a great pass rusher coming from Miami I got to be ready to come in and play.”

Wilson committed back in March

When Wilson committed to SU earlier in the year, he said there was several key factors in his decision.

Wilson said in the end, his commitment came down to 'the trust and relationship with the coaching staff.'

"All love there," Wilson said. "I wasted no time. It was only right."

