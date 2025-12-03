2026 quarterback Zaid Lott signed his national letter of intent to play at Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

The Charlotte (NC) Providence Day signal caller is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 75 overall quarterback in his class. He selected the Orange in March over an offer sheet that included Boston College, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

"I chose Syracuse because they’re building something great," Lott said to The Juice Online. "I want to be a part of it.”

Lott was originally committed to UNC

Originally, Lott had committed to North Carolina in June 2024. But after the dismissal of former UNC head coach Mack Brown and the arrival of Bill Belichick, Lott began exploring other options.

He decommitted on March 25 in a statement on social media.

"After much reflection, I have decided to forgo my commitment to the University of North Carolina," Lott said. "This choice was tough, but I believe it's the best step for my future. I'm grateful for the support and understanding from everyone involved. I'm excited for what comes next."

Lott then visited Syracuse and flipped

He had visited Syracuse for spring practice during that time, and on the day after he announced his departure from UNC, committed to the Orange.

That trip ended up being a key to his commitment.

"It’s a great family environment," Lott said. "The coaching staff shows a lot of love to me and I can tell that I’m wanted.”

Lott returned to the Syracuse campus on June 6 for his official visit. He got to develop further relationships with the coaching staff, see the facilities and get to know his future teammates better.

It reaffirmed his desire to sign with the Orange.

"It was great," Lott said. "Felt like I was visiting family for the weekend."

