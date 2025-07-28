2028 RB Taihj Moore says Syracuse among two schools standing out
2028 running back Taihj Moore received his first offer from Syracuse in December, and the Orange has continued to remain in close contact with him since then.
The Deland (FL) High athlete said he hears most from Syracuse general manager Thomas Caporale.
"My contact has been good," Moore said to The Juice Online. "Coach Cap has been keeping me updated on things."
Moore recaps April visit
Moore had a chance to visit Central New York in April for spring practice.
During his first trip to SU, he got to see campus, tour the facilities and take in practice while getting to know the coaching staff better.
"The visit was good," Moore said. "I really enjoyed being around their team and coaches. It was a great environment to be around. My favorite part was being around the team and talking to them."
The trip made a huge impression on Moore, who has also piled on offers from schools like Miami, North Carolina and Illinois.
"I didn’t know what to expect going up there," Moore said. "It blew my mind how the coaches are and their team is."
Who is standing out to Moore currently?
Currently, Syracuse and Miami are the two schools standing out most, he said.
Moore has had SU on his mind since they offered him in December. When he spoke with Caporale about the offer, Moore was told that he had been on SU's radar since his freshman year.
But the conversation evolved into more than just the gridiron.
"He asked me about what my parents do for work," Moore said. "He asked about my family."
Moore hears SU's vision
They also discussed what Syracuse's vision for the future is.
Fran Brown in his first year as head coach went 10-3 on the season, and his goals are to compete for an ACC and National Championship in the near future.
"They are a good program," Moore said. "I love their coaching staff and how they coach. I think that they went out with a strong season and they did good on both sides of the ball."
Moore finished his season with 1,380 rushing yards, 1,975 all purpose yards and 22 touchdowns.
"I am very patient," Moore said. "I know how to read holes and linebackers. I am very aggressive and it takes at least two people to tackle me."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our message board, Cuse Classified!