Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend

Commits Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland will take official visits to Syracuse basketball this weekend, Copeland confirmed to All Syracuse. The news was first reported by Syracuse.com. Both took officials to SU over the summer prior to committing, and now they will return for a second trip.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

Taylor committed at the end of June, citing relationships with the coaching staff.

"It really just boiled down to relationships I built with the coaching staff," Taylor said. "To have the opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach in coach Boeheim and then develop with coach G-Mac. Just when I was on the visit, it really felt like home. Hanging out with the guys, walking around campus. It was just the perfect opportunity for me too coming in as a freshman. Having a good role for me with Buddy leaving. All the pieces just fell into place, I think. It was the best fit for me."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Copeland committed in early August.

"Just the best fit in my eyes," Copeland said. "To take my game and just really be myself. Coach Boeheim, Hall of Fame coach. Coach G-Mac, that's my guy. He's really going to be able to help me with my weaknesses. To play with a shooting guard like Justin Taylor, that's a really nice team coming in, in 22."

In addition to Taylor and Copeland, Syracuse also has a commitment from 2022 center Peter Carey. Targets Chris Bunch and JJ Starling have each taken two official visits to Syracuse. Maliq Brown officially visited last weekend. Starling is set to decide in the next two weeks. Bunch recently trimmed his list to three.