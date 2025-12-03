Syracuse announced the signing of 2026 defensive back Chase Geter on Wednesday.

The Ashburn (VA) Stone Bridge athlete held more than two dozen offers, and selected the Orange over a list that included Wisconsin, Duke, Virginia, Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among many others.

“I think Syracuse is a special place that is on the rise,” Geter said to The Juice Online.

Geter is one of 2026's top prospects

He is a composite three-star prospect, and the No. 63 overall defensive back in the 2026 class. 247 Sports has him rated as the No. 571 overall prospect in his class.

Geter announced his commitment on June 22 after an official visit to Syracuse.

He had a chance to meet with the coaches, tour campus and see the facilities.

Geter discusses his relationship with the coaching staff

Geter said there were several highlights, including getting to catch up with head coach Fran Brown and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.

“They basically (as a) whole were saying how much of a priority I am,” Geter said. “And how I fit within their program.”

Geter also enjoyed ‘just learning about the staff and the academics.’

He has led his Bulldogs team to a 10-1 overall record, including a dramatic 20-19 overtime win over Riverbend on Nov. 28.

Stone Bridge will next face Maury in the 2026 VHSL playoffs.

Syracuse has landed a historic signing class

Syracuse’s recruiting class is currently ranked 26th overall in the country, and three of those commitments are defensive backs.

Aside from Geter, Syracuse has received commitments from Ibn Muhammad from New Jersey and Tedarius Hughes from Florida.

