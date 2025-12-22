Five-star 2028 combo guard 'loved' Syracuse visit and offer

Syracuse hosted one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2028 class, Kevin Wheatley Jr., on Saturday.

The Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy took in Syracuse’s 91-83 win over Northeastern, and also got to tour the facilities and get to know the coaching staff better.

“Everybody I met over there was very respectful and I loved the visit,” Wheatley said. "I loved every part of it.”

Wheatley meets with the coaching staff

He met the entire coaching staff, and got to know head coach Red Autry better. The two talked about how Syracuse would use him in their system.

The Orange has traditionally given their guards plenty of freedom. Starting shooting guard JJ Starling is coming off a season where he led the Orange at 17.8 points per game.

"Coach was very welcoming and appeared very down to earth,” Wheatley said. "His staff are the same way and they respect their visitors and company.”

Syracuse offered Wheatley on the trip

The visit culminated in an offer, adding to an offer sheet that also includes Auburn, Georgia Tech and Rutgers. Wheatley is the No. 25 overall prospect in his class, and is rated five stars according to the 247 Sports composite.

"I’m very blessed and highly favored for this offer,” Wheatley said. "The Cuse program is great. The facility and the people there are just amazing.”

It’s early in his recruitment, and Wheatley doesn’t have any schools that are standing out just yet, but he knows what he is looking for in a college.

Wheatley lists what he looks for in a school

Chief among his criteria include being able to be developed both on and off the court.

"I want a coaching staff that’s honest with me, pushes me every day, and has a clear plan for how I can grow as a player and a man,” Wheatley said. "My fit on a team is big for me, style of play, defensive identity, and how I can impact winning.

"I also care about academics and being in a culture where everyone’s held accountable. At the end of the day, I want to compete at the highest level and help my team win.”

Wheatley has developed a reputation as an efficient three-level scorer as a combo guard.

“I can get to the rim, get to a one-dribble or two-dribble pull up, knock down the catch and shoot and create off the bounce for me and my teammates,” Wheatley said. "I also am coachable and I am a great teammate on and off the court."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.