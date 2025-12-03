2026 ATH Carter Bashir signed his national letter of intent to play at Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

He is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 47 overall prospect in Pennsylvania. He committed in June, selecting Syracuse over an offer sheet that included Temple, Duke, Boston College, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Miami, among others.

"I just loved the culture that’s being built there," Bashir said to The Juice Online of his commitment. "I know they will make me a better football player but they will also make me a better man."

The Philadelphia (PA) Neumann-Goretti two-way player appeared as both a defensive lineman and tight end, but was recruited to Syracuse on the offensive side of the ball.

Bashir discusses his Syracuse OV

He committed shortly after an official visit to Syracuse in June.

Bashir got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet with the coaches. He spoke with coaches Dennis Thomas and Michael Johnson the most.

“But I tried to talk to every coach on the staff,” Bashir said. "The best parts of my trip were getting to learn the culture. It's a great culture. Getting the tour on campus and I loved the facilities.”

Bashir is looking forward to getting to Syracuse next year and getting started on his college career.

Said Bashir: "Syracuse is getting someone who wants to win and is going to put his all into the program.”

Bashir visited Syracuse in fall 2024

He initially received his Syracuse offer in May 2024, and got a closer look at Central New York in fall of the same year when he came for the Orange's matchup with Connecticut.

"I really liked the Syracuse visit," Bashir said. "My favorite part was getting to talk to the coaches after the game."

Bashir had gotten to know the Orange coaching staff better since his offer over the summer, and that relationship continued to be built on the visit.

"I was just getting to know them more and we talked about the game," Bashir said.

The Orange ended up winning over the Huskies, 31-24, and seeing that success made him look at Syracuse with an even higher standing.

"I’m really grateful for the offer," Bashir said.

The Philadelphia (PA) Neumann-Goretti tight end/defensive lineman is valued for his versatility and athleticism.

Said Bashir: "I’m an all around TE and a run stopping DE."

