2028 WR Tierney Shaw ‘amazed’ by Syracuse offer
2028 Mesquite (TX) High wide receiver Tierney Shaw hit a major milestone in his recruitment process earlier in July when he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.
While he also holds offers from Sacramento State and Stephen F. Austin, the offer from the Orange took on special meaning for him.
"When I got the offer, I was amazed," Shaw said to The Juice Online. "Getting that type of recognition, there are just no words. All smiles and a new sophomore with a major offer."
Shaw learns about the SU coaches
Shaw received the offer from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
"He said he liked my game and can't wait to get me out there," Shaw said. "I'm looking forward to the recruiting relationship."
As soon as he got off the phone with Redd, he started doing his research on the Syracuse coaching staff and he liked what he saw.
He learned that head coach Fran Brown is one of the top recruiters in the country, and Syracuse's defensive coordinator, Elijah Robinson, has deep ties to the state of Texas.
"They are a great group of coaches," Shaw said.
Shaw comes from a football family
Shaw is the younger of two brothers with high-major aspirations. His brother, 2027 wide receiver Trysten, also received an offer from Syracuse earlier in the year.
They now have the opportunity to play together at the next level.
"We were all smiles because that is a dream of ours," Shaw said. "Maybe it will come true. Who would think two in the same house get the same offer? It's great."
Perhaps it's not that much of a stretch of the imagination that both Shaws have emerged as high-major prospects.
After all, like father, like sons.
Their father, Terrance Shaw, played in the NFL from 1995 to 2004, and was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in 2001. He finished his NFL career with 472 tackles and 11 interceptions.
"Dad gives us knowledge every day," Shaw said. "Tells us to keep ya head down and just ball. When you look up, pray that everything you work for will be right there. He spits the NFL and college terminology like a coach. Great having him to guide us."
The latest on Shaw's recruitment
Syracuse is currently among the schools standing out to Shaw.
Aside from the Orange, he rattled off a list of other schools he either holds offers from, or has been receiving heavy interest.
"Syracuse, Sacramento State, Howard, SFA, UCLA, Baylor and a few others," Shaw said. "Mostly the ones that offered me the opportunity."
The scouting report on Shaw
At the next level, he's looking for coaches that show they care about the players. As his father said, 'it all starts at the top.'
"I want to be at my school all four years and earn my degree," Shaw said.
As for the football field, he says he's a fast, crafty and smooth route runner.
"I make grabs consistently," Shaw said. "I like to play off a DB's weak points by studying his moves and alignment. I play a smart game."
