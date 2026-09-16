'The Coaches Tell You the Real': 2028 ATH TJ Maddox Recaps Syracuse Visit

2028 ATH TJ Maddox has been hearing from the Orange since the beginning of his recruitment.

Syracuse was the first school to offer the Atco (NJ) Winslow Township wide receiver and defensive back in 2024, and the Orange have remained in consistent contact with him since.

He was most recently on the SU campus for spring practice, and he returned to Central New York over the weekend to watch the Orange take on Cal.

"The visit was great overall,” Maddox said to The Juice Online. "I seen the campus met the coaching staff. Everyone made me feel welcome. It was a great experience.”

Maddox discusses the highlights of his trip

Among his highlights included feeling the energy and electric atmosphere of the JMA Wireless Dome during the game. He also said he enjoyed reconnecting with the coaches and learning more about the staff and the team.

One of the coaches he spoke with most was defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

“(We) spoke about how the defense did,” Maddox said.

Though Syracuse ultimately lost to Cal, 21-18, the defense played very well, holding the Golden Bears to 14 offensive points, and under 250 total yards in what was an impressive showing for new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres new-look defense.

Maddox discusses his recruitment

They also spoke about Maddox’s development on the next level and what the next steps in his SU recruitment would look like.

His offer sheet aside from Syracuse includes schools like Boston College, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers and Washington.

Still, Syracuse was one of the first schools to recruit him, and that’s something that’s always stuck with him.

"I always had respect for Syracuse,” Maddox said. “But after this visit gave me a different perspective of Syracuse. The coaches are straight forward and tell you the real.“

Maddox's team is off to another fast start

Winslow Township is off to another great start, and has started the season 3-0.

"My season is going well so far,” Maddox said. “Just focusing on improving my game week-by-week, developing my game by putting in the extra work and staying consistent."

Though he plays both sides of the ball, he projects himself as a receiver at the next level.

"I am a hardworking athlete," Maddox said. "I’m a physical WR with good hands."

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