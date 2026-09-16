Sought-After 2028 EDGE Akeem Jones Jr. Highlights Atmosphere After Syracuse Visit

2028 Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep EDGE Akeem Jones Jr. is one of the most sought after prospects in his class.

His offer sheet includes Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse, and the Orange hosted him over the weekend for their game against Cal.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, 21-18, Jones continues to bond with the coaching staff, and this marked his third visit to Central New York.

"It was good,” Jones said to The Juice Online. "I had a really good time. The game day experience was crazy, and I got to spend some good time with the coaches too. Definitely enjoyed the visit.”

Jones discusses the highlights of his Syracuse trip

Jones said one of the top highlights included getting to check out a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The game day atmosphere was definitely one of the biggest highlights,” Jones said. "The atmosphere was crazy. The fans were into the game.”

He also got to speak with the coaches, and that included his position coach, Jeremy Hawkins.

"We talked about my season, my development, and continuing to build our relationship,” Jones said. "It was a really good conversation.”

Jones discusses his recruitment

That all culminated in another enjoyable visit for Jones.

"I really like Cuse,” Jones said. “Every time I go I get more comfortable with the coaches and the program.”

Jones is still early in his recruitment, but there are four schools that are standing out to him at the moment. Still, he’s keeping an open mind as he develops his relationships.

"The top schools in my recruitment right now are Penn State, Arkansas, Boston College, and Pitt,” Jones said. "I’m continuing to build relationships with each program and keeping an open mind as I go through the process.”

Jones' team is off to a fast start

St. Augustine has started the season 3-0, and Jones has led a defense that is allowing under 16 points per contest so far.

"It’s going really well,” Jones said. "I’m just focused on continuing to help my team win and getting better every week.”

Jones describes himself as an aggressive EDGE that plays to contact.

Said Jones: "I like making plays downhill, being aggressive, and coming off the edge."

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