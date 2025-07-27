2027 WR Trysten Shaw says Syracuse offer is ‘dream come true'
Mesquite (TX) High wide receiver Trysten Shaw is a rapidly emerging prospect in the 2027 class.
Since spring, he's racked up over half a dozen offers, including from UCLA, Pitt, Mizzou and Utah, adding to a list that is rapidly approaching 20 schools.
One of the recent schools to offer him is Syracuse, and Shaw is excited to get to know the school more as his recruitment progresses.
"Syracuse is a great program," Shaw said to The Juice Online. "It's a dream come true to get an offer from Syracuse."
Shaw looking forward to developing his SU relationship
Shaw received the offer after speaking with assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
"He said he loved my film and my game speed, and being able to make big plays," Shaw said. "Coach said he couldn't wait to get me on campus."
Shaw added that he's looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaching staff, and said they were a 'great group of coaches coming together.'
A family tradition
For Shaw, it could be all in the family. His younger brother, Tierney (a wide receiver in the class of 2028), has also emerged as a high-major prospect, and was offered by Syracuse earlier in July.
"We laughed and said it would be a deadly combination," Shaw said. "And our parents could come see us ball together on the college field. We vibe off of each other. It would be really awesome."
That the two brothers would be elite football prospects should not be surprising.
Their father, Terrance Shaw, played in the NFL from 1995 to 2004, and was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in 2001. He finished his NFL career with 472 tackles and 11 interceptions.
He also starred at nearby Stephen F. Austin, before being selected with the 34th overall pick in 1995.
"Dad playing college and the NFL, he has life experience and he always tells us to keep our head down and just ball," Shaw said. "Everything will come with hard work and dedication. Focus on our grades and playing the game at hand right now."
What Shaw is looking for at the next level
Shaw said that he's looking for a college that feels like home to him with a coaching staff that exemplifies leadership.
"Everything starts at the top," Shaw said. "Got that from my dad's playbook. Competing to get on the field my first year and getting my degree in law like my mom."
Syracuse is among a group of schools standing out to Shaw so far.
"Syracuse, UCLA, Mizzou, Baylor, Washington, Illinois, Ole Miss, Arkansas," Shaw said. "Just going to give them all the same respect for offering me."
Shaw said he's the ultimate competitor, and that shows on the field.
"I'm fast, quick, great hands, smooth, twitchy route runner," Shaw said. "Run after the catch is great and I like taking the roof off DBs."
