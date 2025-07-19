2027 ATH Tyson Washington on Syracuse offer: ‘It’s dream come true'
2027 ATH Tyson Washington is an emerging prospect from the DMV area.
The Springfield (VA) St. James Academy wide receiver/linebacker holds two offers from Delaware State and Syracuse, and is drawing interest from schools like Duke, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Wherever Washington’s recruitment ultimately leads him, his Syracuse offer will be a moment he will never forget.
“Receiving an offer from Syracuse felt like a dream come true,” Washington said to The Juice Online. “It’s the first offer I’ve received, which makes it very special. I thank God, stayed humble and will continue to work hard. I know it is just the beginning.”
A versatile athlete
The offer came from Syracuse coach Alex Kelly. Aside from the offer, the two spoke about Washington’s versatility in being a two-way player and a multi-sport athlete.
Aside from football, Washington is also a star basketball player.
As for his potential college position, Kelly offered Washington as a safety.
Washington’s thoughts on the Orange
Washington also knows about the Orange’s first season under Fran Brown. SU went 10-3, including a win in the Holiday Bowl over Washington State, just the third time since 2000 they’ve notched a double-digit win season.
“I really like the Syracuse program,” Washington said. “I think it’s a great school and they have a great solid football team.”
Syracuse has placed an emphasis on the Virginia pipeline.
In the past month, Syracuse received two commitments from Virginia prospects, including QB/ATH Tyrell Grant and defensive back Cameron Hairston-Taylor.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how (Syracuse) develops over the next few years,” Washington said.
Washington discusses his recruitment
He added that he’s looking for a college that will help him grow as a football player, an academic student, and a person.
“I’m looking for a good fit,” Washington said. “An environment that will push me and make me feel at home.”
At 6’4” and 192 pounds, Washington possesses excellent strength and athleticism. He uses that to his full advantage on the football field.
The scouting report on Washington
“I’m all about speed, being aggressive and physical on both sides of the ball,” Washington said. “My goal is to be an asset, team player and a playmaker on the field.”
He plans on showing more of that this upcoming season.
“This fall, my goal is to show everybody what’s slept on,” Washington said. “What I’ve been working for these past years.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.