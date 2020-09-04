SI.com
Syracuse Lands Coveted WR Umari Hatcher

All Orange Staff

One of Syracuse football's top recruiting targets throughout the 2021 cycle has been wide receiver Umari Hatcher out of Freedom High in Woodbridge (Va.). On Friday, Hatcher announced his commitment to the Orange on Twitter. 

Hatcher, a 6-foot-3 wideout, is the second receiver to pick Syracuse in this recruiting cycle, joining Kendall Long. Long is also 6-foot-3, giving Syracuse two playmakers who long frames that will put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. They also may not be done as they are still in pursuit of 6-foot-4 wide receiver Oronde Gadsden. 

Hatcher chose Syracuse over finalists Michigan State, Indiana, East Carolina, Liberty and Maryland. He also held offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, among many others as one of the top receivers in the D-M-V (Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. 

Syracuse's latest commitment is their 19th in the 2021 class. He is rated a three star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He is ranked the 19th best player in Virginia by 247Sports and the 25th best in the state by Rivals. 

Hatcher is a big pickup for Syracuse as they land one of the best players in a region they recruit heavily, and someone with a very impressive offer list. He brings speed, size and playmaking ability to an offense that is very wide receiver friendly. Syracuse was able to land Hatcher despite not getting him on campus for a visit, as they were prohibited by the NCAA due to the pandemic. 

Hatcher becomes one of Syracuse's top commitments in what is shaping up to be an impressive 2021 class. 

