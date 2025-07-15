2026 forward Vaughn Karvala discusses Syracuse OV, recruitment
One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2026 class, Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep wing Vaughn Karvala, will officially visit Syracuse the weekend of Sept. 26, he said to The Juice Online.
Karvala has seen his rank rise from the 120s to No. 40 in his class according to 247 Sports. He is ranked as a four-star prospect who holds offers from Alabama, Iowa, Marquette, Oregon, Syracuse and Wisconsin.
Karvala was offered by Syracuse last year, and the SU staff has remained in close contact since then. He’s shined on Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11 games.
“(The Syracuse coaching staff) has been at every one of my (EYBL) games here in Augusta,” Karvala said.
Karvala discusses his first visit to Syracuse
Karvala made his way up to Central New York in November where he received the offer.
While on campus, he got to see the facilities and get to know the coaching staff, led by Red Autry, better.
"It feels amazing to receive an offer from Syracuse," Karvala said. "They made a great first impression the staff is incredibly knowledgeable and seem very nice."
Aside from touring campus and seeing the facilities, the coaching staff also talked to Karvala about how he would fit within the SU system.
"I felt like I really fit with SU program," Karvala said. "I really enjoyed the visit and the coaching staff is great."
The scouting report on Karvala
Karvala compares his game to Los Angeles Lakers wing Dalton Knecht, who in his rookie season out of Tennessee impressed with his outside shooting and his ability to stuff the stat sheet.
Karvala’s athleticism has been underrated. His ability to play above the rim has wowed scouts and coaches, and he’s contributed 1.5 blocks per game in EYBL play so far.
"I’m an offensive minded player that likes to get to the rim as well as score from outside," Karvala said. "I take a lot of pride in my defense.”
Karvala previews his upcoming Syracuse OV
Karvala has many factors in picking a college to attend.
Aside from fitting into the system, he also wants a place where he can be part of a winning culture and contribute to team success.
That is what he plans on looking at when he’s at his official visit in September.
“(Looking forward to) seeing the team practice and being with the staff again,” Karvala said. “I enjoy them.
