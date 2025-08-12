2028 ATH Xander Odenyo 'in shock' about Syracuse offer
Syracuse has always had a longstanding tradition of recruiting Canadian athletes to Central New York.
From NFL star Matt Bergeron to current Syracuse players Antoine Deslauriers and Nathan Nyandoro, the Orange have always emphasized the Canada-to-Syracuse pipeline.
So when Syracuse offered 2028 ATH Xander Odenyo earlier in August, he became another potential part of the connection.
Odenyo sounds off on Syracuse offer
"I can’t lie," Odenyo said to The Juice Online. "I’m in shock, still. To go from my high school in Canada and not having any NCAA recruitment yet, to being able to receive the offer is the greatest feeling in the world. I feel it was a reflection of my hard work and it motivates me to work to get even more as my high school years go on."
Odenyo received the offer from Syracuse assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams.
"I think coach Stack is great," Odenyo said. "I’m so thankful that he took the time to have that phone call with me. I’m also grateful that he was willing to take a chance on me even though I have a lot of work and development left to do."
The two discussed many topics during their call.
"We talked a lot about my family and the history of sports in my family," Odenyo said. "We talked about where I live and we talked about what I knew about Syracuse football and the university in general."
The Canada to Syracuse pipeline
Odenyo is definitely knowledgeable about all of the Canadian talent to have come to Syracuse.
"I think it’s great for Canadians trying to play at the Division 1 level," Odenyo said. "It’s an amazing way for Canadian players to get recognition and experience recruitment and playing opportunities in the states. In my opinion if Syracuse keeps recruiting Canadians they will continue to find D1 talent as many Canadians are good enough to compete."
That includes a player like Bergeron, who went from a little-known Canadian prospect to an NFL Draft pick who currently stars for the Atlanta Falcons.
"To me it means that I have a chance to chase my dreams of making it to the league," Odenyo said. "That means that the Canadian barrier is becoming less impactful on the careers of aspiring Canadian football players. I know an opportunity at Syracuse could lead to an opportunity in the NFL which is amazing."
The scouting report on Odenyo
Odenyo is originally from Calgary, but will be playing at Marion (MA) Tabor Academy this fall.
He has appeared as a running back and wide receiver, but is being recruited more as a receiver given his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame.
"As a football player I would say my game revolves around being a deep threat while also being effective with the ball in my hands as a runner," Odenyo said. "Whether that be a jet sweep or a running after a short catch. I think the running back aspect of my game comes through hard running with the ball and hard blocking."
