2028 DB Xavier Thomas calls Syracuse a 'great program'
2028 defensive back Xavier Thomas has gotten to know Syracuse well over the past year.
In November, Thomas was on hand to see the Orange upset then-No. 6 Miami at the JMA Wireless Dome. He received an offer from Syracuse in January, and then returned again for spring practice in April.
On Saturday, the Springfield (MA) Central star made his return to Central New York to watch the Orange take on Duke. And while the game result didn’t go Syracuse’s way, Thomas still enjoyed the visit.
Thomas discusses his trip to Central New York
“The trip was good overall,” Thomas said to The Juice Online. "The crowd was packed. I knew it was a sold out game, too.”
When he was offered in January, Thomas received his offer from Syracuse assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams.
The two got a chance to reconnect on Saturday.
Thomas talks about his relationship with the coaching staff
"Coach Stack and I talked about the recruiting process,” Thomas said. “(We also talked about) my development and how I was doing overall.”
Thomas said the highlight of the game was when Yasin Willis hurdled a defender in the first quarter as he rumbled 35 yards down field to the Duke 5-yard line.
The move electrified the Syracuse crowd, which was packed to capacity. Syracuse ultimately dropped to 3-2 on the year, but Thomas knows that there's plenty of season left.
Thomas also said he had a chance to catch up with head coach Fran Brown on the trip.
“I think it’s a great program,” Thomas said. “Especially with Fran leading the way.”
Thomas continues his development as a high-major prospect
Central is currently 2-1, and is coming off a 2024 season where they went 8-2 and finished as one of the top programs in Massachusetts.
Thomas said he’s continued his progression into a top prospect this fall. On top of Syracuse, he also holds offers from Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
“Sprinting to the ball probably is my biggest improvement,” Thomas said.
Thomas, the brother of Tariq, who play at Bucknell, says he is a versatile athlete in the secondary.
“I'm a balanced DB who can cover zone and man,” Thomas said. “I can also come down and hit."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
For more Syracuse coverage, follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.