2026 ATH Zach Johnson 'excited' about Syracuse offer
2026 ATH Zach Johnson is a late emerging prospect from Virginia.
The Falmouth (VA) Stafford defensive back/wide receiver has flown largely under the radar, but that quickly changed at the end of July when he received his first offer from Syracuse.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect plays both football and basketball, and possesses an 80-inch wingspan. His athleticism played into him getting his first offer from the Orange.
Johnson reacts to his Syracuse offer
"I’m extremely grateful and excited about the Syracuse offer,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. "I’ve put in a lot of work overtime and it’s great to see it start to payoff, but it’s not over yet.”
The offer came from coach Dre Kates, and the two got to talk about a wide variety of topics that touched on life both inside and outside of football.
"When I first got on the phone with Coach Kates, he asked how I was doing and what I’ve been up to,” Johnson said. "My family was with me too, so he got to talk to them. We also talked about how my team’s looking and how I feel the season will go.”
Johnson's style of play
It figures to go very well. The Indians are coming off a 9-2 season, and are generally regarded as one of the top teams in Virginia. Johnson has played a huge role in that as a two-way player.
Syracuse has offered him as a versatile defensive back.
"I see myself as a Swiss Army knife in the secondary,” Johnson said. “I can lock up in the slot, nickel, or line up outside at corner. Wherever the team needs me, I can make plays.”
Johnson goes in-depth on recruitment
Though he’s hearing from other programs, the Orange have clearly separated themselves in his recruitment.
When asked, he said that Syracuse was ‘definitely high on my list’ at the moment.
“One, because they are the first team to offer me and also I see the potential in what they’re building,” Johnson said. "I’m keeping an open mind, but Cuse is a school I’m taking seriously.”
The upside Johnson is referring to is SU’s 10-3 season under first year head coach Fran Brown, which resulted in a top 20 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Johnson still is remaining patient when it comes to his recruitment.
"I haven’t set a hard deadline yet,” Johnson said. "Right now, I’m focused on building relationships, learning more about each program."
