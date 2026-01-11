Syracuse receives commitment from former Wisconsin, Toledo DB

Syracuse received a commitment from defensive back transfer Amare Snowden, he announced on social media on Sunday.

Snowden was a 247Sports composite four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle out of Roseville (MI) High. He had more than three dozen offers, including Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska and Syracuse, among others, before selecting Wisconsin.

He didn’t play in 2023 using his redshirt season, and then appeared in two games for the Badgers in 2024, recording a tackle. He was on the Toledo football roster but didn’t play in 2025 because of injury.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, and followed defensive coordinator Vince Kehres over from Toledo.

Snowden is also a prolific baseball player, and was listed on the Rockets’ 2025 roster as a left-handed pitcher, though he didn’t appear in any games.

