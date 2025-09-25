2028 DB Za’khari Greene on Syracuse offer: ‘I couldn’t sleep'
2028 defensive back Za’khari Greene hit a major milestone in his recruitment process when he received his first offer earlier in September.
The Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian Academy athlete received his first offer from Syracuse, and it is a moment he said he would never forget.
"It’s a blessing,” Greene said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a Power Four school in the ACC, so it shows all the work I’ve been putting in is paying off. It feels good to have my first offer. Couldn’t sleep."
Greene knows SU is a team on the upswing
Greene also recognized Syracuse is a program on the rise. Last year in Fran Brown’s first season as head coach, the Orange went 10-3 and finished 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings.
This year, the Orange has continued its upward trajectory, and is currently 3-1, coming off a 34-21 win over Clemson at Death Valley. It is the first time in school history the Orange have ever won there.
"I respect the program and what they’re building,” Greene said. “(The win against Clemson) was big. It shows Syracuse can compete with anybody in the ACC, and I like that energy."
Greene discusses his relationship with Tommy Caporale
The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, who has made significant inroads for the Orange in the Sunshine State. The Orange 2026 recruiting class is rated No. 26 in the country, and of the 29 current commitments, seven hail from Florida, including composite five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.
Greene came away impressed with the conversation the two had together.
"Coach Cap is real,” Green said. "He keeps it honest and shows love. I can tell he cares about his players and knows how to develop DBs.”
Another thing Greene pointed out was the conversation wasn’t just about football.
"We talked about family,” Greene said. “He wanted to know me as a person."
Greene continues to improve every day
It should be one of many offers to come for Greene, who said he’s just focusing on getting better each day he comes to the field.
In a week 5 performance against Columbia, he finished with two interceptions (one was a pick-6), a PBU and three tackles.
"I’m zone CB and disciplined,” Greene said. "I compete every snap. I can cover, tackle, and bring energy to the D."
