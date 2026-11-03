'I Can See Myself Playing There': 2028 QB Zymere Weaver Details Syracuse Visit

2028 quarterback Zymere Weaver got a closer look at Central New York over the weekend when the Orange hosted No. 19 SMU.

Though Weaver has been on campus before, including for spring practice in March, this was his first opportunity taking in a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

He was treated to a back-and-forth game that Syracuse ultimately won, 30-27. It was the first victory over a ranked opponent for the Orange since 2024.

“The visit was great,” Weaver said to The Juice Online. "I can see myself playing there one day for sure. Great win, much needed. The atmosphere was great seeing all the fans out supporting.”

Weaver was impressed with SU's play

One thing that Weaver appreciated was the discipline Syracuse played with. The Orange forced two turnovers, and they hung on to the ball all day.

"I feel like Cuse played with discipline, toughness and violence,” Weaver said. “My favorite part of the trip was just there watching the two teams go at each other. I love watching football and the game today against SMU was a great one to watch."

In particular, he was impressed with how quarterback Steve Angeli played. Angeli completed 21 of 34 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also added a second score on the ground.

"I think Angeli played well,” Weaver said. “Poised in the pocket, delivering on time. He had a great rushing touchdown to set the tone. You gotta love it. I’ll definitely say he’s one of the better QBs in country, so keep watching.”

Weaver got to connect with the coaches

Aside from the game, Weaver had a chance to catch up with Syracuse coaches Fran Brown, Sean Ryan and Mike Gillespie.

“All great guys,” Weaver said. “Good speaking to them again. They asked me how the season was going, and talked a little bit about my midseason film. This visit was a little different less time to really talk to the coaches because they were locked in on the main goal, but you understand why.”

Weaver’s season has been going well. He’s led Edison (NJ) St. Thomas Aquinas to a 6-3 record going into playoffs.

Weaver said that he’s ready to lead the team to play with a chip on their shoulder.

“The type of QB I am is a playmaker,” Weaver said. “You need a good pass, I can do it you. Need a good run, I can do it. You need a heads up play, I can do it. Overall just a smart football player that you can rely at anytime to make the play."

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