'Cuse Brought the Energy': Recruits React to Syracuse’s Upset Win Over No. 19 SMU

Syracuse pulled off its biggest win of the season on Saturday, defeating No. 19 SMU, 30-27.

More than two dozen recruits were on campus to take in the win, and we caught up with several of them after for their takes on the Orange.

2028 quarterback Zymere Weaver

The Edison (NJ) St. Thomas Aquinas signal caller has been up at Syracuse before, including for spring practice in March.

But this was Weaver's first opportunity to see Central New York for a game, and Weaver said he did not walk away disappointed.

"My favorite part of the trip was just being there, watching the two teams go at each other," Weaver said to The Juice Online. "I love watching football and the game against SMU was a great one to watch."

The experience of seeing SU play in front of the fans left an impression on Weaver.

"I can see myself playing there one day for sure," Weaver said. "Great win, much needed. The atmosphere was great overall."

2029 ATH Anthony Lucas Jr.

Back in 2024, Syracuse the first school to offer the Rochester (NY) East two-way star.

Syracuse has remained in close touch since then, and Lucas was back on campus over the weekend. Lucas has always thought highly of the Orange, and this most recent visit did nothing to change that.

"The visit was amazing," Lucas said. "I got to experience Syracuse come out, play together and win in a tough game."

Lucas said the highlights included seeing the energy in the Dome, both from the fans and also the coaching staff and players.

"Cuse brought the hospitality and the energy," Lucas said. "It was just a blessing to be in a position where I could talk to these coaches and enjoy the game."

2030 defensive lineman Alex Davis

In May, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer 2030 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High defensive lineman Alex Davis.

Davis then got his first look at Syracuse in June when he attended Franchise Camp, and Saturday was his first look at SU for game day.

"The visit went great," Davis said. "Love the atmosphere and had good conversations with coaches."

Two of the coaches he's been hearing from and has previously worked with in camp include defensive line coaches John Scott Jr. and Jeremy Hawkins.

"We talked about my potential and the next steps in my development,” Davis said. "They emphasized continuing to work on my technique and staying consistent."

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