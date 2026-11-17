Nait George continues to run the point at Pitt while Petar Majstorovic thrives at Pepperdine and Chance Westry finds his groove in the Big East with Xavier.

Here's a look at six former Syracuse basketball players who found new homes via the portal.

Luke Fennell – Guard, Saint Mary’s

Fennell played in just 10 games for the Orange in his freshman season, and amid the coaching change, entered the portal searching for a bigger role. He landed on the west coast playing for Saint Mary’s, but unfortunately, he has yet to carve out a real role.

He has played in all 4 games, but plays about 7 minutes a night. To grow as a player, Fennell will need to establish a dependable skill. As a 6-6 point guard with no evidence of an outside shot, he needs to become an effective rim-attacker which can potentially help free up his offense.

Tyler Betsey – Forward, BYU

Betsey played a respectable role for the Orange in his sophomore season but joined the portal at the conclusion of it. Betsey joined BYU and has fit seamlessly so far, in fact he has started the season on a heater. Betsey is playing 23 minutes a night off the bench for the Cougars, averaging a career high 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Betsey has been unconscious as stretch four beyond the arc, starting with his BYU debut game against Ohio State where he scored 15 points making 4 of 6 threes in the win. Betsey then backed up that performance with a 6 of 8 three point night against Omaha. He’s cooled slightly since then, but the junior has given the Cougars a lot to be excited about.

Naithan George – Guard, Pitt

George joined the Panthers for his senior season and is playing an identical role to the one he had with the Orange. As the night-to-night starter, George is averaging just under 30 minutes a night, but is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 3 rebounds. His box scores are almost exactly as they were at Syracuse. Head coach Jeff Capel and 4-0 Pitt will rely on his veteran presence to steady the offense as the season progresses.

Chance Westry – Wing, Xavier

Westry left Syracuse after playing just three games in 2024-25, joining UAB. At UAB for his junior season, Westry played very well, averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 assists. While at UAB he played himself back on the big five conference programs' radar, and at the conclusion of the season left for the Big East, joining Xavier.

Early in the season, Westry is playing himself into form and gaining a bigger role. In 18.8 minutes a night off the bench, Westry is averaging 11.5 points on very effective shooting, 57.1% eFG%. It seems Westry has finally found a suitable role and team after several injuries and transfers.

Elijah Moore – Guard, McNeese

After his freshman season with SU, Moore joined Utah, but after 1-game departed from the Utes for an unknown reason. After effectively taking the year off from college basketball, Moore is back and with McNeese and is lighting it up. Through 3 games starting 31 minutes a night, Moore is averaging 17 points on unfathomable shooting. Moore’s slashline is 63/62.5/100%, with an eFG% of 90.7%.

Obviously, these are unsustainable metrics, but they are incredible nevertheless, especially for someone who did not play at all last season. Moore is attempting 8 threes and making 5 per game on the young season. Moore will undoubtedly come back to Earth.

Petar Majstorovic – Forward, Pepperdine

In Majstorovic’s first season away from SU he played an effective role with Long Beach State. In his sophomore season he averaged 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while maintaining a Big West conference-leading 52.4% field goal percentage.

At the conclusion of the season, Majstorovic entered the portal and ended up staying in California heading to Malibu to play for Pepperdine. Once again, off to a very nice start, averaging 16.5 points and shooting 61.5% from the field in 25.5 minutes as the starting four.

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