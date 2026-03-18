How former Syracuse players Taylor, Cuffe, Majstorovic, Patterson performed

On Tuesday, The Juice Online checked in with former Orange players Chance Westry, Maliq Brown, Chris Bell and Quadir Copeland to see how they were doing with their new teams.

We've got four more check-ins to do today with the college basketball season heading into the NCAA Tournament later this week.

Justin Taylor – James Madison

Justin Taylor’s collegiate career has come to an unceremonious end. For an athlete with the size and length to be an impactful basketball player, his career will always be what could have been. In his second and final season for the Dukes, Taylor played in just 18 games and scored 18 points.

In his two seasons with JMU, he made just 20 FGs and two 3s. Taylor finished his basketball career in his hometown, as his career went out with a whimper.

Kyle Cuffe – Mercer

In his first year with Mercer, Kyle Cuffe seems to have found a nice spot for his level of talent. After starting his career with Kansas, then re-classing and playing two seasons with Orange, it seemed Cuffe would never find consistent playing time.

With the Bears, Cuffe was utilized as a nice off-the-bench spot player, who got the occasional start. On the season, Cuffe scored 7.3 points, the highest figure of his career, and shot 39% from the field. The Bears season ended in the first round of the SoCon tournament as they lost to Western Carolina.

Cuffe saw his minutes dwindle by the end of the season, and only played 12 minutes in the playoff game and scored 0 points.

Petar Majstorovic – Long Beach State

The second-year forward has blossomed with Long Beach State. Petar Majstorovic was a formidable starter and had a big workload of 31 minutes per night. On the year, he scored 14.4 points per game and grabbed 6.4 rebounds while shooting a Big West Leading, 56.7% eFG.

Majstorovic was a +8 NetRtg player, but despite this, Long Beach State could not find ways to win. Long Beach State went 10-22 and failed to make the Big West tournament. Majstorovic, showed a lot of promise this season moving forward into the back half of his college career.

William Patterson - New Orleans

After a transfer season at Three Rivers College, Patterson ended up moving on to the New Orleans Privateers. During my last check in with Patterson in February, I noted he appeared in seven games this season averaging 4.3 mpg, with one basket recorded so far.

Patterson unfortunately didn't see any more playing time after a Feb. 2 contest against East Texas A&M.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.