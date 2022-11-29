Syracuse Men's Soccer One Victory From College Cup

Syracuse men’s soccer is headed to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the second time in program history. The Orange topped Cornell 1-0 on Sunday on a late goal by Giona Leibold.

It was cold and wet, conditions that made it difficult for both teams to gain momentum in the first half. Sophomore Curt Calov was added to the starting lineup, which did not include senior Amferny Sinclair, nor senior Buster Sjoberg.

The first half saw seven shots from the Orange and three from the Big Red. It would take another 38 minutes before the ball found the back of the net, in Syracuse’s favor.

Cornell’s corner found their fifth year Nick Allen’s head, but redshirt senior Russell Shealy collected it. He found Giona Leibold making a run downfield. Leibold beat two defenders and struck it bottom right, past freshman goalkeeper Ryan Friedberg, for the game-winner and his fifth of the season.

“He has scored some big goals for us this year and none bigger than that one to keep us playing,” Head Coach Ian McIntyre said.

Catching teams on the counterattack is something Shealy and Leibold have done together before. It proved successful against Clemson in the ACC Championship, and was even more impactful against Cornell to push the Orange beyond the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second time in McIntyre’s tenure.

Cornell’s Head Coach John Smith said it’s their objective to make it so that their opponents don't smile too much.

But excitement, coupled with relief, would prevail the Orange to its 16th win and 11th shutout of the season.

The Big Red finished the season with 14 wins, the third-most in a season in school history, and just one off their program record.

Smith dedicates much of the season’s success to his group of graduating players.

“Everybody's job when they come into a program is that when they take [the jersey] off that last time, they've left it in a much better place,” Smith said. “That group of guys committed to a program when I was selling a myth. I’m not selling a myth anymore.”

Cornell had given Syracuse one of its only two losses on the season back in October when they beat the Orange at SU Soccer Stadium 2-1.

Smith said that he felt his team was underestimated last time they played. But this time, they weren’t a secret anymore, and while the Big Red wanted it, Syracuse brought it more.

“There’s only one thing better than playing and training with your team during Thanksgiving week, and that's having a chance to train and play in the month of December,” McIntyre said.

Syracuse will host Vermont this weekend in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Vermont hosted UCLA for the third round of the NCAA Tournament and beat them 3-0 on Saturday. The Orange tied the Catamounts 1-1 earlier this season.

