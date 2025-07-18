MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 26
The 2025 MLS season is in the thick of the summer schedule, and while midweek games saw some significant results, the weekend could bring even more surprises. How might Matchday 26 play out? Sports Illustrated previews and predicts every match.
Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Atlanta United 1–3 Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC have hit some form after a poor run, winning their last two games against D.C United and New York City FC. Although those two opponents weren’t among the best in MLS, neither is Atlanta United, who are winless in their last six games and have been one of the most disappointing sides of the season.
Columbus Crew SC vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 3–0 D.C. United
Columbus Crew SC had a Wednesday match to forget, falling 3–0 to Nashville SC in a battle atop the Eastern Conference. They will hope to bounce back with a sixth win in eight games, as they take on a D.C. United side still looking for their first win after parting ways with former head coach Troy Lesesne.
CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire
Prediction: CF Montréal 2–1 Chicago Fire
CF Montréal have not been good this season, but looked very competitive in a 2–1 loss to the first-place Philadelphia Union midweek. While neutralizing the attacking threats of Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba, and Philip Zinckernagel won’t be easy, the Canadian side could be in for a win at Stade Saputo.
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: New England Revolution 2–2 Orlando City SC
Combining the records of the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC shows the teams with no wins in their last 11 games. Yet, each will have some slump-busting hope heading to Gillette Stadium this weekend and will hope to avoid disaster.
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3–1 Inter Miami
The New York Red Bulls put together a comeback for the ages midweek, overturning a 2–0 deficit within the first 30 minutes to defeat the New England Revolution 5–3. Now, they get a chance at Inter Miami, who recently parted ways with center back David Martinez, leaving them more defensively flawed as they await the reported arrival of Rodrigo De Paul.
FC Dallas vs St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–2 St. Louis CITY SC
Last week was a weird week of soccer in MLS, but St. Louis CITY SC found their way to the win column for the first time in five games, securing their fourth win of the season against a competitive Portland Timbers side on Sunday. While there isn’t much hope for the Missouri club’s playoff efforts, a win against FC Dallas should be doable.
Houston Dynamo vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–3 Philadelphia Union
Tai Baribo got back to his lscoring ways for the Philadelphia Union in a 2–1 win over CF Montréal this week, while the Houston Dynamo fell 3–0 without much fightback against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. All eyes, though, will be on USMNT midfielder and former Union player Jack McGlynn, who became one of the first players transferred within MLS when Houston purchased him from Philadelphia.
Sporting Kansas City vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–2 New York City FC
New York City FC continue their road trip with their third of four straight away games, and will look to bring some momentum after scoring in second-half stoppage time to beat Orlando City SC 2–1 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City hope Dejan Joveljić can continue his form and secure all three points against the Eastern Conference foes.
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: Nashville SC 4–1 Toronto FC
Toronto FC picked up the upset of the week with their 1–0 win over Western Conference-leading San Diego FC on Wednesday, but have another tough test against Nashville SC this weekend. With Hany Mukhtar already on 11 goals and five assists, and Sam Surridge up to an MLS-leading 17 goals, the Coyotes are heavy favorites to come away with all three points at home and potentially take the Eastern Conference lead.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 1–1 San Jose Earthquakes
Both Seattle Sounders FC and the San Jose Earthquakes brought out some stellar retro-inspired kits this week, but Saturday’s clash will likely be a level one. The Sounders have been inconsistent with two draws, two wins and two losses in their last six games, while San Jose boasts just two wins in their previous 11 MLS contests.
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0–2 FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati showed Inter Miami that Lionel Messi is not always inevitable on Wednesday, shutting out the Herons and ending Messi’s five-game winning streak with braces in each. Meanwhile, they also bagged three goals in a dominant performance. While FC Cincinnati’s Evander and Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna will provide an entertaining battle in this one, expect the Orange and Blue to prevail.
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: LAFC 0–1 LA Galaxy
El Tráfico returns with the LA Galaxy having found a little bit of form. While they dropped a 2–1 result to Austin FC midweek, they have looked like a reinvigorated side and might just be able to pull off the upset on LAFC, who are riding a three-game win and clean sheet streak into the matchup. All signs point to LAFC winning this game, and that’s why it will probably be the Galaxy.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–3 Minnesota United
It’s a battle of Canadian goalkeepers, with one of Maxime Crépeau or James Pantemis between the sticks for the Portland Timbers and Dayne St. Clair putting on the gloves for Minnesota United. While Portland have had some moments in recent weeks, expect them to be overwhelmed by Minnesota’s counter press, led by Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah.
San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
San Diego FC beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5–3 in June with four goals from Milan Iloski in 12 minutes. However, the once-loaned Iloski has since returned to his parent club in Denmark, leaving San Diego with Anders Dreyer, Hirving Lozano and Jeppe Tverskov as their most important pieces.
They come up against a Vancouver side that got their groove back with a 3–0 win over Houston midweek, and will hope to overtake their California foes for the top spot in the Western Conference with a win.