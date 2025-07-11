Pele and Beckenbauer's Old Club Revived Ahead of Potential Pro-Rel in the U.S.
They might not have players like Pelé or Franz Beckenbauer anymore, but the New York Cosmos are getting back on the soccer pitch—in New Jersey.
For much of the modern era of soccer in the United States, the Cosmos have been nothing but part of history. Once famed as a powerhouse in the defunct North American Soccer League, the Cosmos faded into obscurity in the mid-1980s, before reviving itself in the new second division, NASL, from 2010 to 2017.
Most of their recognition still comes from their time in the NASL when they won five Soccer Bowl titles, including the 1977 title where Pelé played his final competitive game.
This week, the next chapter came to life, and will see the team play in Northern New Jersey beginning in 2026 in USL League One, the third division of American soccer.
They join the USL at an interesting time, as the league owners have voted to adopt a promotion and relegation model, along with a “first division” USL Premier, potentially starting with the 2027 season. This change makes it possible for the new iteration of the Cosmos to rise through the ranks.
The USL, once a competitor to the modern NASL, is outside the MLS picture, but the new-look Cosmos could have a chance to compete against select MLS clubs in the U.S. Open Cup.
Led by Baye Adofo-Wilson, the New Jersey group purchased the Cosmos’ intellectual and physical property, history and heritage from Rocco B. Comisso, who ran New York Cosmos LLC previously. However, New York Cosmos LLC will retain a minority ownership in the new club.
In addition to Adofo-Wilson, the co-ownership group includes former New York Red Bulls executive and 2010 MLS Executive of the Year, Erik Stover as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, as well as former Italian national team player Giuseppe Rossi as an investor and Head of Soccer.
Where Will the New Cosmos Play?
Adofo-Wilson also co-owns the ground where the Cosmos will play, the 7,800-person Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, which was initially built in 1932 and recently upgraded by North Jersey Pro Soccer, the organization which bought the Cosmos.
It will serve as the club’s home for both its men’s and women’s teams, and will be the first permanent ground the club has had through any iterations.
The new Cosmos won’t be about the flashy signings though. USL League One, while professional, is focused on youth development and finding local talents, a key piece to the Cosmos new mission, and will give another opportunity to players who may have previously fallen through the cracks.
"The real magic will be the players we develop right here in North Jersey," Rossi, who grew up in nearby Teneak, said. "We're going to show what it means to be a Cosmo. The values, the style, the community - that's what draws people in."
It may not be the same Cosmos, or the same state. Still, Pelé and Beckenbauer's former club will be back on the pitch in March, bringing not only nostalgia to American soccer but also reviving one of the most valuable and recognizable brands in the global game.